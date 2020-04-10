ThedaCare, HSHS St. Vincent and Prevea welcome homemade masks

Local health care organizations ThedaCare, HSHS St. Vincent and Prevea are welcoming public donations of hand-sewn, cloth masks. We've listed their drop-off locations and links to patterns they want you to use:

ThedaCare

Saying it has been inspired by the community support and requests from people to donate homemade masks, ThedaCare says it will accept donations of handmade masks at specific locations (see list below).

ThedaCare says it has enough personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, for its workers.

Homemade masks can be distributed to COVID-19 patients when they go home, along with their family members, or to patients and visitors to clinics and hospitals and people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

People donating masks are asked to use one of these approved patterns. Please use 100% cotton fabric, double layer, with different fabrics for each side of the mask.

Goodwill Grand Chute, 4759 Michaels Dr, Appleton

o Monday/Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Goodwill Darboy, N189 Stoney Brook Rd, Appleton

o Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Goodwill Neenah, 907 S. Green Bay Rd, Neenah

o Monday/Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin, 225 Memorial Drive, Berlin

o Monday-Friday 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

o Place donations in the large tote just inside the main hospital entrance.

ThedaCare Medical Center-New London, 1405 South Mill St., New London

o Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

o Please call 715-281-8305 prior to arrival so someone can meet you at the loading dock at the back of the hospital.

ThedaCare Medical Center Shawano, 100 County Rd B, Shawano

o Monday-Sunday 5:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

o Donations are being collected just inside the main entrance of the hospital

ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca

o Donations collected at Waupaca City Hall, 111 S. Main St. Please call City Hall prior to arrival so someone can meet you at the door.

o Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave, Wild Rose

o Donations can be dropped off at the main hospital entrance.

HSHS St. Vincent, Prevea

HSHS St. Vincent and Prevea are accepting homemade masks at two locations next week, April 13 to April 7, during the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.:

Prevea/HSHS executive offices, 2710 Executive Dr., Green Bay

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Gift Shop entrance, 835 Van Buren St., Green Bay

o This replaces the Porlier St. drop-off location

Please put donations in a sealed, plastic bag. There is no limit on how many masks you can bring, but please bundle large donations in quantities of 25.

Follow these resources when making the masks: