ThedaCare launches phone hotline for COVID-19

ThedaCare is providing more access to people who might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

ThedaCare's online portal, which includes a symptom checker, has been available to patients for weeks, but Monday ThedaCare announced a new hotline for people to call for immediate, reliable information about COVID-19 over the phone.

The hotline number is (920) 830-6877.

If a caller needs to be tested, ThedaCare will refer them to one of five new respiratory care clinics dedicated solely to serving those with COVID-19 symptoms.

"We have them in Appleton as well as Neenah, as well as in some of our rural sites, and those are designed again to focus our attentions around possible COVID-19 so that we develop expertise among a certain number of providers and that we are reducing exposure of other populations to that," Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Frank said.

Dr. Frank says having those dedicated respiratory care hubs for possible COVID-19 patients allows ThedaCare to still provide necessary medical services safely to patients who need other same-day treatments.

ThedaCare is also making sure its support staff is well protected, like those who disinfect and sanitize patient rooms. Along with giving them proper protective gear and cleaning supplies, staff members are also teaching them how to use the equipment properly because most of them are not direct health care providers.

'So making sure that if they have a face mask on they know how to remove that so that they don't inadvertently contaminate themselves," said Dr. Frank. "They're not direct caregivers, but their work is essential to what we're doing and really without them we would not be able to do what we do."

With the steps taken by hospitals and the orders given by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a new data analysis predicts Wisconsin will hit its COVID-19 peak April 26, with an ICU bed shortage of 390 and a use of 450 ventilators. The data and prediction is produced by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The data is collected through local health departments and the World Health Organization.

Wisconsin's data will change on a daily basis as new numbers are reported to WHO, but Dr. Frank said social distancing could help change those predictions.

"We are at the peak right now. We're probably still on that curve. How high that curve goes really depends on how well we all take care of each other and take care of ourselves," said Dr. Frank. "I really would encourage people to continue with the social distancing, limiting your interactions with others, while staying healthy yourself so that we can again flatten the curve and reduce excessive demands on our healthcare system."