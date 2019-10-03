ThedaCare, Bellin Health joining forces for regional heart care team

Two of the largest health care providers in Northeast Wisconsin are joining forces to create what would be the largest heart care team in the region.

Bellin Health and ThedaCare announced Thursday that they were teaming up to provide cardiovascular care to more than one million people in Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The team would include nearly 50 cardiologists in 17 counties in Wisconsin and Michigan through nine hospitals and 20 outreach locations.

Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in United States.

Bellin and ThedaCare say this partnership will increase access to services.

"This partnership will involve improved access. So understanding the market and providing equitable heart care to people in that region who maybe don't have access to heart care. So new markets," says Andrea Werner, Sr. Vice President, Bellin.

Werner says they partnership will also allow them to bring in new innovative technology and new products and services.

Dr. James Rider, a physician leader and Bellin cardiologist, says the partnership will have a common administrative team and a common team taking care of patients.

"More quick turnaround time for reading and diagnostic studies like echocaridograms, stress tests. And then also beginning to support clinic operations on the invasive side. Our electrophysiologists helping support invasive procedures--pacemakers and defibrillators. Our interventional cardiologists doing procedures like angioplasties and stenting. To help support clinic operations both in the clinic, in the diagnostic labs and in the interventional suites here at ThedaCare to improve access to those services," says Rider.

The hospitals say patients will not have to travel far for specialty services.

Right now, the teams are working to build a frame work and recruit physicians.

"There's a lot of building to do," says Rider. "We need to recruit a number of new providers."

