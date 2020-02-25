The strategies behind Mike Bloomberg's spending spree

You've seen them blanketing the airwaves for the last two months. The ads from presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg are part of an unprecedented spending campaign in this election year.

In just Northeast Wisconsin, Bloomberg has spent nearly $1.3 million since the end of 2019 on advertising, and millions more across the state.

Other candidates haven't touched the area yet.

Nationally, Bloomberg is averaging spending about $5.5 million a day.

Political experts say there's a strategy behind the spending spree.

"I think it's a broader strategy that is somewhat unusual in American politics," Charley Jacobs said.

A St. Norbert College political science professor, Jacobs is watching the fight for the Democratic nomination with great interest.

He believes Bloomberg's ad blitz is about name recognition -- but not just about getting votes to actually win himself.

"The reason he's focusing on Wisconsin is, what he's trying to do, it seems, is create a strategy that limits wins by others while not necessarily winning himself."

Here's why:

To win the Democratic nomination, a candidate needs 1,991 votes on the first ballot to win. Jacobs says polls project front-runner Bernie Sanders would be short of that -- around 1,800.

The vote would go to a second ballot -- one where everyone becomes un-pledged and you add the super delegates who have free rein to vote for any candidate.

"If the powers that be at the national level believe that Bernie is a candidate that will not be able to win, more traditional candidates might be the choice of new, un-pledged and super delegates, putting him or maybe somebody like Biden over the top," Jacobs said.

After Super Tuesday next week, Jacobs predicts the field will drop to 3 to 5 candidates in the running. But with money to burn, he thinks Bloomberg will keep spending all the way to the Democratic National Convention.

"This is Texas Hold 'Em with the biggest communal pile of chips you've ever seen."

Jacobs also says Bloomberg's message that he's the only one who can beat President Trump in November is also key in puling votes away from other candidates.

