The story behind Manitowoc's Halloween house

People passing through a Manitowoc neighborhood will get a big scare this Halloween. There's where a huge light show is benefiting a local police charity.

This Halloween light display on Daisy Drive in Manitowoc is the work of Manitowoc Police Capt. Jeremy Kronforst to raise money for the "Shop with a Cop" program (WBAY photo)

On Daisy Drive, it's hard not to see all the lights showcasing Halloween which is part of a display called, "Frosty's Festival of Lights," created by a local police officer, Capt. Jeremy Kronforst, who has a personal passion.

"We've been doing this for about four or five years now. Pretty much have always been interested in doing light displays. Pretty much say that it started say that it first started when I saw 'Christmas Vacation,' so it started off as a Christmas display and morphed into a Halloween display."

The display is one of two Kronforst does every year, with the other being at Christmas.

All the lights are choreographed to music, which you can hear by tuning your FM radio to 89.1 near the display.

"It takes me about just to set up the props itself. It takes me about 2 to 3 days, 4 to 6 hours each day, usually doing it before going to work, but then it takes about another eight hours to plug everything in."

It's also a fundraiser, for the local Shop with a Cop program.

"That program is set for, from Christmastime we raise money to take kids of families who might not be able to provide much for Christmas, maybe on hard times, and we take the kids out, shop for the family and for the child," Kronforst explained.

Donations for Shop with a Cop are also accepted at the counter of the Manitowoc police station.

If you want to check out the display, you can during the week, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and until 10:30 p.m. on weekends, through November 1.