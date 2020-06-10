The need for foster care parents increase despite COVID-19 pandemic

A local non-profit foster care organization says there's a need for more foster care parents amid the pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, Foundations Health and Wholeness has seen an increase in foster care referrals.

"We are getting anywhere from 25-30 referrals every single week and every referral is a kid that needs a foster home. Unfortunately, since this pandemic began, we're just not getting the calls from people interested in becoming foster parents," said Collin Drews, Foundations' Statewide Foster Care Recruiting Manager.

Drews said potential foster parents may be hesitant because of the pandemic, but he said all trainig is done virtually now.

"The State of Wisconsin is allowing private foster care organizations to do virtual training and virtual licensing so we are able to do everything via computer, tablet or smart phone," said Drews.

Drews is concerned the organization may see a bigger influx once the pandemic is over, so the need for new foster parents is now.

"We just want people to know that with all of this going on, there are still kids unfortunately coming into care to no fault of their own and we just want people to understand the need and that they can make a huge impact and a big difference on these kiddos," said Drews.

For more information about becoming a foster parent, visit www.https://wearefoundations.org/