The latest: More COVID-19 cases coming ahead of state numbers

Brown, Winnebago, and Door counties reported new cases since the latest state report



Officially, Wisconsin has 1,550 COVID-19 cases



State figures will be released by 2 p.m.



The spread of the coronavirus shows no signs of slowing yet.

Counties in WBAY's viewing area continue reporting more confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, and more deaths are being reported by Milwaukee County, which accounts for about half of the state's COVID-19 cases.

At the time of this writing, the Milwaukee County Public Health Department reports 877 cases and 16 deaths.

Thursday morning, Brown County reported 4 new cases of COVID-19, including one in Oneida Nation. That brings the county's total to 16 cases.

Winnebago County Public Health said it has four additional cases to report since the state's numbers were released Wednesday. People in their 50's account for the most (31%), while people in their 40's are the next-hardest hit, making up 19% of cases in that county.

The Menasha Health Department reported the first COVID-19 case in the city Wednesday. That person is quarantined at home.

Door County reported an additional case Wednesday -- its second. The public health department says both are residents of the county. One traveled outside of the state recently, the other traveled to surrounding counties. Both have been isolated since they were tested.

All of these figures are expected to be included in the state's report in the coming day or two.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 24 deaths.

[Action 2 News is now reporting the total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths as listed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. We are aware that counties separately report numbers that would make these totals higher. To maintain consistency and accuracy, we will continue to report the statewide totals.]

About 25% of COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at some point during their treatment, the state said.

The state and most county health officials do not report the number of patients who recovered, explaining that there is no benchmark for recovery. The DHS says patients who seem to get better but have a relapse are not tested again.

Cases county-by-county

The DHS provided the following breakdown by county on April 1:

Ashland - 1

Bayfield - 3

Brown - 11

Buffalo - 1

Calumet - 2

Chippewa - 10

Clark - 5

Columbia - 13

Crawford - 1

Dane - 215 (2 deaths)

Dodge - 13

Door - 1

Douglas - 7

Dunn - 3

Eau Claire - 12

Fond du Lac - 24 (2 deaths)

Grant - 2

Green - 7

Iowa - 3

Iron - 1 (fatal)

Jackson - 2

Jefferson - 12

Juneau - 4

Kenosha - 54

La Crosse - 19

Marathon - 5

Marinette - 2

Marquette - 2

Menominee - 1

Milwaukee - 780 (11 deaths)

Monroe - 2

Oconto - 1

Oneida - 3

Outagamie - 12

Ozaukee - 46 (3 deaths)

Pierce - 7

Portage - 1

Racine - 28

Richland - 2

Rock - 17 (1 death)

Sauk - 14 (2 deaths)

Sheboygan - 12

St. Croix - 6

Vilas - 3

Walworth - 12

Washington - 44

Waukesha - 107 (1 death)

Waupaca - 2 (1 death)

Winnebago - 13

Wood - 2

Total - 1,550

The Michigan Public Health Department reported 13 cases in Upper Peninsula counties Wednesday. Marquette County has 5 cases, Delta has 3, Gogebic has 2, and there is 1 case each in Mackinac and Schoolcraft county.

Brown County Public Health said it recently confirmed COVID-19 in a 24-year-old woman, the county's youngest COVID-19 patient so far.

Brown County Environmental Health Manager Ted Shove emphasized the need to physically distance yourself from others, particularly people you aren't familiar with or show flu-like symptoms such as a dry cough or confusion. He said two of the three most recent patients were showing symptoms for a couple of days, such as coughing, fever, chills, body aches and moments of confusion but didn't isolate themselves from others. Brown County health investigators are reaching out to people who might have had contact with them.

Demographics

According to the DHS:

Statewide, 52% of patients are female and 48% are male.

The breakdown by age group shows a growing number of older patients. Over the past week we've seen people 49 and older account for a higher percentage of positive test results. We don't know if this reflects the spread of the virus or whether more tests are being given to older patients.

Children and young adults under 20: 1%

Adults in their 20's: 12%

30's: 14%

40's: 16%

50's: 19%

60's: 20%

70's: 11%

80's: 5%

90 and older: 1%

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, people of all ages can contract the illness and they can suffer serious symptoms.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

Keep at least six feet apart from others

Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

Make essential trips no more than once a week

Covering coughs and sneezes

Avoiding touching your face

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

Why we are reporting the state confirmed numbers from this point forward: "All data are laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 that we freeze once a day to verify and ensure that we are reporting accurate information," reads a statement from the Wisconsin DHS. "These numbers are the official state numbers, though counties may report their own totals independent of DHS. Combining the DHS and local totals may result in inaccurate totals."

