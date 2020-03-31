The latest: 1,351 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 16 deaths

The state Department of Health Services says there were 130 more cases of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past hours, bringing the state total to 1,351 positive cases. Sixteen patients have died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office reported via Twitter that 10 deaths are confirmed to be related to COVID-19. These death totals are expected to expected to be reflected in the state total this week. Nineteen suspected cases tested negative for the coronavirus.

[Action 2 News is now reporting the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths as listed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. We are aware that counties are reporting separate numbers that would make these totals higher. To maintain consistency and accuracy, we will continue to report the statewide totals.]

In our corner of Wisconsin, the totals Tuesday reflected 2 more cases each in Brown and Dodge counties; 3 more cases in Outagamie and Sheboygan counties; Winnebago and Fond du Lac county each added 1 case; and Oconto and Door counties joined the state's list for the first time with 1 case each.

The DHS provided the following breakdown by county on March 31 (note: counties and cities may report their own numbers that differ from the list below. The list below is according to the state's count as of this publication):

Ashland - 1 (new to the list)

Bayfield - 2 cases

Brown - 9 cases

Buffalo - 1 case (new to the list)

Calumet - 1 case

Chippewa - 8 cases

Clark - 3 cases

Columbia - 9 cases

Dane - 194 cases, 2 deaths

Dodge - 10 cases

Door - 1 case (new to the list)

Douglas - 6 cases

Dunn - 3 cases

Eau Claire - 11 cases

Fond du Lac - 22 cases, 2 deaths

Grant - 2 cases

Green - 6 cases

Iowa - 3 cases

Iron - 1 case, 1 death

Jackson - 2 cases

Jefferson - 11 cases

Juneau - 3 cases

Kenosha - 37 cases

La Crosse - 19 cases

Marathon - 3 cases

Marinette - 1 case

Marquette - 2 cases

Milwaukee - 674, 6 deaths

Monroe - 1 case

Oconto - 1 case (new to state's list)

Oneida - 3 cases

Outagamie - 12 cases

Ozaukee - 43, 3 deaths

Pierce - 7 cases

Portage - 1 case

Racine - 26 cases

Richland - 2 cases

Rock - 16 cases

Sauk - 13 cases, 1 death

Sheboygan - 11 cases

St. Croix - 5 cases

Vilas - 3 cases

Walworth - 6 cases

Washington - 40 cases

Waukesha - 101 cases

Waupaca - 1 case, 1 death

Winnebago - 11 cases

Wood - 2 cases

Cases are also increasing in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The Michigan Public Health Department reported 10 cases in Tuesday's update, up from 7 the day before. COVID-19 was confirmed in six U.P. counties.

Wisconsin's 130 new cases since Monday are in line with daily increases reported over the past week. Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials are warning the numbers are expected to grow as testing capacity increases.

As we reported Monday, the state has formed partnerships with private labs to double testing capacity, but that's still dependent on the availability of ingredients for the test kits.

"The supply chain for testing materials is extremely fragile due to this worldwide pandemic," Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said.

State officials said Monday 20 to 25% of COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at some point during their treatment.

Out of the statewide COVID-19 patients, 53% are female and 47% are male.

Cases by age group:

Children and young adults under 20: 1%

Adults in their 20's: 13%

30's: 15%

40's: 16%

50's: 18%

60's: 20%

70's: 10%

80's: 4%

90 and older: 1%

Why we are reporting the state confirmed numbers from this point forward: "All data are laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 that we freeze once a day to verify and ensure that we are reporting accurate information," reads a statement from the Wisconsin DHS. "These numbers are the official state numbers, though counties may report their own totals independent of DHS. Combining the DHS and local totals may result in inaccurate totals."

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, people of all ages can contract the illness and they can suffer serious symptoms.

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoiding touching your face

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.