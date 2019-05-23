The Wharf brings summer beach party to Manitowoc

Manitowoc has a new entertainment venue with a summer beach party vibe.

The Wharf drink menu. (WBAY photo)

The Wharf Manitowoc opens May 23 along the city's riverfront at 606 Quay Street. It features a full bar, recycled shipping containers, a boardwalk and beach sand. There's five dump trucks-worth of sand.

The idea is the brainchild of True Endeavors, LLC. CEO Brennan Seehafer purchased the property in 2018.

"It's a place to come and relax, have a drink on the water and listen to some great music," Seehafer says.

There will be free live music and events all summer. The Wharf opens at 3 p.m. The first musical act is The KaiMan Project. They start at 5:30 p.m.

