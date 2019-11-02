The Spine Project hosts corn hole tournament to support services for veterans

The Spine Project’s second annual corn hold tournament drew a crowd to Green Bay Distillery.

“We’ve doubled in size from last year,” said Dr. Julie Wyss, one of the founders of The Spine Project.

About 40 teams participated the tournament.

“All the proceeds that are raised from this event supports veterans in our community for free or reduced fees within our office for care,” said Wyss.

Wyss and her husband Dr. Skip Wyss run a chiropractic clinic in Green Bay. They got The Spine Project registered as a non-profit three years ago, but they’ve been donating their services to veterans and their families far longer.

“For ten years we’ve officially been just, when soldiers would show up at our office we’d just take care of them. It feels that that’s the little part we can do to give back for their service,” said Wyss.

Wyss believes their service allows more choices apart from the types of treatments VA programs can provide.

“This gives the veterans an option, a natural approach, to get them back to health and to get them to actually start to enjoy their lives again with their families,” said Wyss.

“Sometimes it’s a little bit scary thinking you need this and you’re not sure you can afford it,” said Kelsey Gray, whose husband is in the military. “So once we found out about The Spine Project that was such a relief to know that we could get the care we needed for our family.”

Gray’s husband is currently deployed which means she and her three children can benefit from The Spine Project. She says the services go beyond basic health.

“They come through for you,” said Gray. “I mean they offer hugs and they offer support and they ask questions”

To see so many people supporting The Spine Project is something both Wyss and Gray are amazed to see.

“I mean chills, like honestly,” said Gray. “It’s amazing the support that comes from the community.”

“We had hoped it would get to this point,” said Wyss. “It feels good.”

For more information on The Spine Project, you can visit its Facebook page or website.

