'The Nest' now open in Green Bay

A new networking place for women is now open in Green Bay.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday for The Nest, which Action 2 News profiled earlier this month.

The Nest helps women entrepreneurs, and anyone looking to connect, network and work together in a more casual environment.

"Just to get new businesses down here to the downtown area and serve what's needed, a co-working space and now this one is a women forward space, it is really an exciting thing to have," says Chelsea Kocken, the Assistant Director for On Broadway.

The Nest also offers workshops and resources to help women succeed.