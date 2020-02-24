The Nest Cowork + Club to host ribbon cutting in downtown Green Bay

A new co-working space in downtown Green Bay is celebrating with a ribbon cutting.

The Nest Cowork + Club, located at 111 North Broadway, will host a ribbon cutting Monday at 10 a.m.

The Nest is a space designed for "female-forward change makers to be impactful, build empires, and receive all the coin."

The Nest also hosts workshops and resources to help women to succeed.

“We just realized that it's this underground community of people and women, wanting and longing for that connection and collaboration, and so we wanted to bring the physical space of that group to life,” said Alex VandeHei, co-founder of the coworking group.

