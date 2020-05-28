'The Kaylee Project' warns against dangers of leaving pets, kids in hot cars

With hot temperatures comes a reminder to avoid leaving pets and children in parked cars during the summer months.

Action 2 News first reported about the death of a golden retriever named Kaylee found in a locked car outside of Lambeau Field last July.

"It's a sad thing. It really is, and it's needless. It doesn't have to happen, yet it continues to," said Joshua Jablonski, founder of Hidden Paws Network.

Jablonski first announced the creation of The Kaylee Project last September. The campaign targets putting an end to preventable deaths caused by leaving pets and kids in hot cars.

"Trying to get billboards put up at a certain temperature where it'll say, 'Hey, don't leave your pets in there at this temperature. It's dangerous,'" said Jablonski.

The billboards are in addition to a planned media campaign and signs that will be placed in the parking lots of area businesses. So far, more than 100 of those signs have been made, but they will not be in the community this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With everything that's happened, things have kind of been jammed up. We had a lot of things change," said Jablonski. "All of our fundraising got cut to pretty much nothing, so we're looking to get back into it."

Despite the obstacles, he remains committed to the cause and asks people to do their part: "Just don't leave your pets in hot cars, don't leave. It's irresponsible."