The Gathering Place providing virtual support group for essential workers

WBAY has reported the ways mental health services are being provided during the stay at home order. Now one group has created a peer support service specifically for essential workers.

The Gathering Place is a nonprofit in Green Bay that provides peer-run mental health and addiction recovery services.

Its newest service is a virtual support group is “Essential Talk for Essential Workers”.

“A time to kind of check in and just relax and just talk about the anxieties or the stressors they’re feeling,” said Michael Roberts, The Gathering Place Executive Director.

Roberts knows the pandemic is affecting everyone, but realized essential workers had some unique concerns even beyond their possible exposure to COVID-19.

“Having to go to work and just a lot of unknowns, change of what their jobs are,” said Roberts.

His own wife usually works as a nurse on the surgical floor, but was moved to the emergency room – the front lines of the pandemic.

“She had a different perspective than I did,” said Roberts.

The group provides a place for essential workers to share their perspective openly with others in the same situation.

"You know it doesn't matter what job you have,” said Roberts. “If you're working right now and you're feeling the stress, the anxiety, or you just need a place to kind of check in, we're here for them."

The group is run through a Zoom call every Saturday at 1 p.m. It’s free to anyone who needs it and no registration is required.

How long the group continues depends on how long it’s needed.

“I’d like to say everything’s going to return to normal in a few weeks and there won’t be a need for this but I think the effects of this are going to last some time, and so I believe there will probably be a need for this support group,” said Roberts. “Everybody’s version of trauma is so different that we don’t know what the effects are going to be.”

Roberts hopes more people join the weekly chat, to give an extra hand to those putting themselves at risk for the community.

“That’s the point of it is, you know, give everybody the credit they deserve,” said Roberts.

If you’re an essential worker and would like to join in on an “Essential Talk” Zoom call, instructions can be found on The Gathering Place Facebook page: CLICK HERE

