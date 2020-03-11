As temperatures warm and snow melts, the first signs of flooding are popping up in Northeast Wisconsin.

According to emergency officials, it's time for many homeowners to keep an eye on rising water.

Seasonal flooding at Pamperin Park in Brown County occurs nearly every year, but as spring approaches this year, it serves as a reminder that more widespread problems could be just around the corner.

Ice jams around the park are causing the Duck Creek flooding.

It's a little down stream though, in more residential areas, that emergency personnel have the eyes on.

"There is some ice that's left between Velp Avenue and Cardinal Lane and what we're concerned is that if it does open up and jam up by Velp, we may have a little bit of an issue," says Stefan Schaefer, Battalion Chief with the Howard Fire Department.

An issue that could be the first of many this coming spring.

After two years of record rainfall, water levels on Lake Michigan and the Bay of Green Bay are at record highs, creeks and rivers are already swollen and the ground is saturated, meaning the stage is set for serious flooding.

"That's the problem, we don't know what Mother Nature is going to do, it could be a dry spring which we all kind of have our fingers crossed for, but it we get that big snowstorm or we get that big rainstorm with severe weather, now we're looking at it, so now it's time to be ready to go, we've been talking about it for the last couple months but it's been cold and we haven't had this problem, well now it's here, now it's time to be ready," says Schaefer.

Schaefer has this advice for anyone living in flood prone areas.

"Just make sure you have a plan if you needed to get out quickly, that you have a grab bag to go, it's no different than having any severe weather emergency plan in place ready to go," says Schaefer.

In preparation for flooding problems this year, Brown County Emergency Management has created a website to keep you informed and provide information and resources for all phases of a flood emergency.

It also includes current road closures due to flooding.