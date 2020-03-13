The Extreme Furnitureland Makeover winner is ...

There was a lot of excitement in Pulaski Friday for the Extreme Furniture Makeover drawing from Furnitureland and WBAY.

A.J. Bonnell of Forestville is the grand prize winner. A.J. gets a $10,000 Furnitureland shopping spree!

A.J.'s wife tells Action 2 News the couple's springer spaniel puppy Faith recently chewed up their couch, so this is really good timing!

The runner up is Mary Beth Pyszora of Appleton. She gets a $5,000 Furnitureland shopping trip.

The 21 finalists win a $250 Furnitureland gift card.

Thanks to everyone who entered keywords for the the Extreme Furniture Makeover!