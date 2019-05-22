The Children's Museum of Green Bay gives members first look at new location

The Children's Museum of Green Bay opens its doors to members for the first time after a six-week move from downtown to across the street from Bay Beach Amusement Park.

"It's very emotional for me to see this come back to life and to see what Miron and Pieper and Engebos and all these people did in this short period of time, and now you see the families come in," said Toni Burnett, executive director of The Children's Museum of Green Bay.

Jake Chastain and his son were among those exploring the new space on Wednesday after waiting anxiously for the new location to open.

"We love it! I mean, it's a great space. It's big and clean and open. I like the flow of things," Chastain said. "He's excited that a lot of the same things are here that he loved so much at the previous location."

Many of the original exhibits transferred into the new building, but the move gave museum officials the chance to incorporate some new ideas. For example, a new farmer's market style produce stand gives kids the chance to interact with the garden-to-table concept.

The event on Wednesday was a member-only soft opening with doors opening to the public on Friday, May 24. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for the week of June 17.

"Between now and then, props, graphics, and all of the exterior work has to be done. Fencing will be going up," said Burnett.

The limited hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday until the grand opening. The museum may close temporarily over the next few weeks for major construction or installation projects.

You can check The Children's Museum of Green Bay Facebook page for the latest updates.