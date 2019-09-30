The Canary Fund launches grant application process

The Canary Fund is looking to financially support change-makers in Northeast Wisconsin.

We first told you about the memorial fund back in June. It was started to honor Jim Rivett. The Green Bay businessman, who died by suicide last year, was known as someone who would always help others.

Rivett had a way about him.

His husband, Pete Angilello, says, "He was always someone that would be right out there in front for the underdog trying to make things happen."

The Canary Fund was started as a way to make sure his legacy lives on. The idea is to provide seed grants for people or organizations that want to make a difference in Northeast Wisconsin.

"We're open to ideas that people might have to meet an unmet need in their community," adds Angilello, who helped to start The Canary Fund.

Back in August, in honor of Rivett's birthday, The Canary Fund gifted surprise grants. Those recipients included two East High School students who started a shoe closet for classmates who couldn't afford athletic shoes; COVO, which is the Coalition Of Voting Organizations, which works with Casa ALBA Melanie in Green Bay to help get the Hispanic vote out; and the final gift went to two women who volunteer with the Mind Movers program, teaching art classes to those with dementia.

Sher Brandl with the Mind Movers art program was so moved by the gift and the impact it will have on her art classes. She says, "In the past, we've always donated our time and materials, and so this grant is going to allow us the wonderful opportunity to replenish paint brushes, basic things."

Those ideas are what The Canary Fund is looking to continue supporting with grants ranging from $1,500 to $5,000. Starting October 1 through mid-November, people can begin applying for funds. CLICK HERE for information on applying. Recipients will be announced in January.

