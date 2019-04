Janoska Ensemble is a European-based music group that uses inspiration from The Beatles to Bach.

The group is playing Thursday night (April 4, 2019) at Ralph Holter Auditorium in Green Bay West High School at 7:30 p.m.

The Brown County Civic Music Association is sponsoring the concert as part of its current season.

The ensemble showed off their musical talents live on Action 2 News This Morning!