The All-Canada Show is back

People who love fishing and the outdoors will flock to the Oneida Radisson Conference Center for the All-Canada Show.

The All-Canada Show returns to the Green Bay area. Jan. 16, 2020 (WBAY Photo)

The 37th annual event is Jan. 16-19.

The All-Canada Show features seminars with fishing experts, giveaways and more. Action 2 News This Morning dropped by Thursday morning to get a preview of the show. Watch the video attached to the story to learn more.

The 37th Annual All-Canada show is back to the Green Bay area. I'll tell you what you can see and the new stuff going on this year! Live on #Action2NewsThisMorning. @WBAY pic.twitter.com/lY2zDvhN1x — Aisha Morales (@AishaLMorales) January 16, 2020

All-Canada Show hours:

Jan. 16 - 5-9 p.m.

Jan. 17 - 3-9 p.m.

Jan. 18 - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jan. 19 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission:

Adults - $12

Children 17 and under - Free

Veterans free on Sunday

Discounted tickets online

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the All-Canada Show.