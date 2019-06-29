The 9/11 never forget mobile exhibit makes stop at Celebrate Waupun

There was a somber moment inside the annual Celebrate Waupun festival as many got the chance to take in the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit.

This September will mark 18 years since 9/11 took the lives of thousands.

"Firefighters are running into the building while everyone else is trying to get out," Waupun Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa said.

While younger generations may not remember the day the devastating tragedy happened, The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is making sure no one ever forgets.

"You can't fathom it," Former NY Firefighter and Tunnel to Towers Employee Dan Beyar said. "It's sad. You know it was 18 years ago, but to me it feels like it was yesterday."

During Celebration Waupun, a ceremony was held for first responders who lost their lives saving others on September 11th, 2001.

Afterwards the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit was showcased.

"I remember that day pretty vivid, " Participant Cark Kohler said. "This was a way to kind of help heal from some of that hurt everybody felt back then."

"It's nice to see good can happen from bad things," Participant Kari Joas said. "Even though there's bad in the world there's good we just have to look for it."

The foundation, named after a firefighter who laid down his life during 9/11, travels around the United States sharing the history behind that horrific day.

The organization announced that they also are paying off the mortgage on the home of fallen Appleton Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.