The 50th EAA AirVenture wraps up

The 50th year anniversary of EAA AirVenture is wrapping up with its last day on Sunday.

The week-long event drew in hundreds of thousands of people and for many, it was a year of success.

Dick Knapinsky, an EAA spokesperson says: “You put so much preparation into something like this you get ready, get ready, get ready, the anticipation is there, and then suddenly it goes so fast, it’s over.”

Visitors and volunteers of all ages look back on the greatest aviation event on the planet and vocalize why they believe the event is so special.

Tyler Kasper, a Green Bay 14 year old native says he loves the event as it is “…a good place for every one of all ages to get into aviation. [And] it’s really cool.”

Knapinski says that the fact the event has been around for half a decade speaks for itself: “That starts putting it around things like the Indy 500, the Masters in Agusta, the Kentucky Derby. Those kinds of traditions that are linked to one city. And we’re so proud to have EAA and Aviation link with Oshkosh.”

Saturday night ended with an air show at night. The night show takes away the space orientation of the horizon which brings a new kind of beauty to the show.

Knapsinski says this is the best way to end the greatest aircraft departure show, and AirVenture’s 50th year will be one to remember.

