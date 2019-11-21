"That's not like me": Suspect apologizes after high-speed chase in Fond du Lac County

A Berlin, Wisconsin man has been charged in a chase that topped speeds of 100 mph in Fond du Lac County.

Photo: Fond du Lac County Jail

Joseph J. Walker III, 28, is charged with Attempting to Flee or Elude an Officer and Resisting an Officer.

The chase happened Nov. 17. Squad car video is attached to the story.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states officers from Green Lake County, Winnebago County and Fond du Lac County were working together to locate a tan Buick Le Sabre and the suspected driver, Joseph J. Walker. The vehicle had been spotted driving south from Winnebago County at speeds topping 100 mph.

Walker was wanted on warrants out of Outagamie County. Green Lake County officials were looking into possible domestic charges in their jurisdiction.

At about 5:01 a.m., the tan Buick Le Sabre was spotted traveling south on I-41 in Fond du Lac County. A deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver continued on, reaching speeds of 110 mph.

The suspect car hit stop spikes on Highway 67 near Lomira and continued traveling at about 100 mph. Walker braked on the bridge near Lomira High School, opened the door and took off into the school soccer field.

Walker sprinted about 150 to 200 yards and came to a hill and fell down. He hid under a tree and resisted arrest, according to the complaint. A Fond du Lac deputy deployed his taser. Walker was taken into custody.

Walker apologized and said, "I just saw bright lights and panicked," reads the criminal complaint. "I don't know what came over me. That's not like me."

On Nov. 19, charges were filed against Walker in Fond du Lac County. He posted a $1,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.