Texan boater missing on Lake Winnebago

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is looking for a boater who was reported missing hours after going out on Lake Winnebago.

According to the sheriff's office, a 60-year-old man from Texas left Willow Point south of Oshkosh at 10 a.m. in a white pontoon boat with a white canopy.

He has local relatives, who said they didn't hear from him all day. He did not have his cell phone with him.

The sheriff's office urgently wants to hear from anyone who saw a boat matching that description on Lake Winnebago on Thursday. Call (920) 236-7300 or call 911.

"Please... it's a huge area, and we need to do whatever we can to narrow down the search area," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page Thursday night.