Testing supplies, PPE sent to Green Bay for coronavirus outbreak

More than 2,000 testing supplies and personal protective equipment are being sent to Green Bay "in response to an outbreak with significant risk potential to the community," according to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

The governor announced Monday that the state is sending 2,220 testing supplies and PPE to the area.

"Having these tools is essential to the local health department and healthcare system response," says Gov. Evers.

Brown County has more than 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The health department says contact tracing investigators found a link among many confirmed cases and specific locations. Employees from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are coming to assist health workers in Brown County due to hotspots.

"So we've had our increasing in cases. We've had other weekends like this where more and more positives. It's important to understand that the positives we're seeing today weren't infections that happened in 24 hours. These are ones that have been happening and people have been symptomatic now for almost up to a week. We're starting to see those start to come up. Probably a little bit more here in Brown County. I think we've talked about it and it's been talked about publicly that we've had a few tiny little hotspots here. Really related to what's going on in certain employers. But we're also seeing that throughout the community, too. Even within health care workers. So it's important that we continue to test, monitor and isolate those people," says Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

The state currently has 36 labs conducting testing. Testing has expanded through public-private partnerships, but the governor is asking for more support from the federal government when it comes to supplies needed for testing. That includes the reagent chemical needed for testing.

The governor says testing is a key part of opening up the economy.

Wisconsin has 11 National Guard teams working in hotspots of the state. They're collecting specimens for testing.

