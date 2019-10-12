Tessa's Tailgate a success

Tessa Gilley is not your average 12-year-old.

Tessa, despite battling Ewing Sarcoma, a rare cancer more commonly found in kids that affects their bones and the soft tissue surrounding them, has a smile on her face during an event in her honor to help raise funds for medical costs.

Tessa's Tailgate happened today at Rendezvous in Luxemburg with a turn out larger than expected where people enjoyed brats, hamburgers and booyah. There was also multiple raffles & giveaways as well as a silent auction.

