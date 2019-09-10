Tesla ticket holders will receive refund for canceled Oshkosh concert

Viewers have been asking Action 2 News whether refunds will be given out for a canceled Tesla concert.

WBAY photo

That show was supposed to take place September 4 at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the arena's owner, Fox Valley Pro Basketball, is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

On Tuesday afternoon, the arena's general manager, Jason Fields, assured Action 2 News that those who bought tickets to see Tesla will get a refund, although the process is taking a lot longer than most people would prefer.

The decision to cancel Tesla came just days before the September 4 concert and months after a new management team was brought on at the arena to strengthen the business plan amid financial uncertainty.

Fields said, "We are not keeping anybody's money, nor would we ever conduct ourselves in that capacity. We understand that in light of some of the things that have come to surface in the press that it's very easy to think otherwise, but please rest assured that it is not the case."

The arena's owner, Fox Valley Pro Basketball, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on August 19.

This after the building's contractor, Bayland Buildings, filed a Foreclosure of Mortgage complaint, claiming Fox Valley Pro Basketball owes $13 million and hasn't made a scheduled payment since May of 2018.

Still, the arena says that won't impact the ability to provide refunds for Tesla tickets.

"The process has already started. For those that purchased at the arena in cash, they can come back to the arena and pick up the cash. Those that purchased by credit card, or directly to a Ticket Star outlet, those people will be refunded the money directly from Ticket Star processor. That will not come from us," said Fields.

Fields added that his hope is that everyone seeking a refund will get one by the end of this week.