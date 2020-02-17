Tennessee woman inducted into Packers Fan Hall of Fame

The Green Bay Packers named a new inductee into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame on Monday.

Kari Bernier lives in Tennesse, but she's a lifelong Packers fan originally from Milwaukee.

When she met her husband in New Hampshire, she converted him into a football fan, and as a school librarian she continues to share her green-and-gold enthusiasm with young sports fans. (And it's no coincidence the therapy dog at her school is named Starr.)

Bernier will receive four club seats to a 2020 game at Lambeau Field, a trip for two to a Packers 2020 road game, a $500 gift certificate to spend at the Packers Pro Shop, and other gifts.

But she calls her induction "priceless."

"I don't know I deserve it so much as everyone else. There is something special about Packers fans. I don't know what it is. I don't know if it's because we own the team. I hate to bring up the word 'dynasty' but... hello!" she said at her induction ceremony Monday.

Bernier was among 10 finalists vying to enter the Fan Hall of Fame. More than 60,000 votes were cast in this year's competition.

