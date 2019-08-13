Tenant rescued from 2nd floor window during Fond du Lac fire

Fond du Lac firefighters rescued a man from a second-floor window while they responded to a fire on Grand Court Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department says the fire was in a dryer in the first-floor hallway which had been overloaded with wet clothes. Firefighters dragged the dryer out of the building to prevent the fire and smoke from spreading in the apartments.

Everyone evacuated the building except one man, who couldn't get himself out.

Four people were checked by paramedics for smoke inhalation, but no one had to be transported.

Fire crews made sure the fire hadn't spread into the walls, and they ventilated the heavy smoke out of the building so everyone could return to their apartments. The American Red Cross assisted one of the tenants with their personal belongings.

Authorities ruled the fire accidental.

Firefighters will canvass the neighborhood on Wednesday to educate people about planning a fire escape and how to safely evacuate during a fire alarm.