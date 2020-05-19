Temporary permit allows Oshkosh restaurants, bars to expand seating areas outdoors

A temporary permit will now be available for Oshkosh businesses to expand outdoor seating in order to comply with guidelines which help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, city officials announced the Oshkosh Common Council has approved a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) to allow businesses to expand seating areas outside of their current building, decks and patios.

With the TUPs, businesses will be able to set up temporary outdoor patios, picnic tables, tables and chairs with umbrellas, tents or temporary bars in side, front and rear yards, parking lots, or, if given permission, on neighbor's property.

The permits will allow restaurants and bars to keep their current seating capacity, but reduce the customer density.

If you're interested in applying for a TUP, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Officials add the planned review time for the permit applications is two to three days.

Anyone with questions regarding the permits can call 20-236-5059, or send an e-mail to THIS ADDRESS.

The TUPs related to COVID-19 will expire on October 1, 2020.