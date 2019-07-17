Teens hurt after crashing into vehicles in Manitowoc County driveway

Four teens were hurt after crashing into parked vehicles in a Manitowoc area driveway.

The crash happened July 16 at 6:38 p.m. That's when rescue crews were called to County Highway B south of State Highway 310 in the township of Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Colton Gulseth of Two Rivers was driving a Chevy Trailblazer south on County Highway B. He tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.

Gulseth went over a curb on the west side of the road and hit a phone box. The vehicle continued south to a driveway in the 4100 block of CTH B. Gulseth's vehicle hit a Chevy Trailblazer in the driveway and rolled on top of a Honda CRV parked in the driveway.

The momentum caused the vehicles to hit a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Debris caused damage to a 2013 Ford Escape.

The Honda CRV was pushed into a garage door.

Gulseth and his three passengers--a 16-year-old Two Rivers girl, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, and a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman--were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says two of the four were not wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation. The Sheriff's Office is not releasing the names of the passengers.

"The Sheriff's Office along with the Manitowoc County Traffic Safety Commission would like to remind all motorists to drive at reasonable speeds, avoid distracted driving, and verify all occupants are wearing seat belts," reads a statement from Sheriff Dan Hartwig.