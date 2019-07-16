"It's stupidity": Teens facing charges for shooting out windows

Two teens are facing multiple charges for shooting out windows at Brown County businesses and vehicles.

The suspects are ages 18 and 17. Police have referred 10 charges of Criminal Damage of Property to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

Five of the shootings happened in De Pere. Four shootings happened in Ashwaubenon. One shooting happened at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

"Through the investigation, we determined it was drive by through a window. It was 'fun' for the kids," says Officer Jedd Bradley, De Pere Police Dept.

Police are not releasing the names of the male suspects until official charges are filed.

Investigators say the suspects used BB guns to shoot out windows.

The damage estimate tops $8,500.

"Bad decision. bad decision. You've got 10 counts of this, adding up to $8,500. Somebody's going to be held accountable," says Bradley.

The teens were arrested last week.

"They didn't really have an explanation, other than it probably wasn't a great decision and they're going to have to go through the district attorney's office now and the courts and find out how bad of a decision it was," says Bradley.

A community member reported a tip that led officers to the suspects.

"If it's not for us relaying information to the community and helping us solve this crime, these people aren't caught," says Bradley. "And that's the biggest thing about this."

No one was hurt, but Bradley says these actions can be very dangerous.

"Let's say somebody calls the police that sees somebody shooting out the window with a gun. Now we have a different story because now the police locate this vehicle. There's a gun in there. We don't know if it's a BB gun or not," says Bradley. "It's dark out and that type of thing, And then it's a whole other story. But to go around and shoot businesses and vehicles and things like that and break windows, it's stupidity is what it is. I mean, there's other things to do."

