Teens arrested for firing gun in Two Rivers

Two people were taken into custody after gunshots were fired in Two Rivers early Thursday morning.

At about 1 a.m., Two Rivers Police received reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Madison St and 19th St.

Police found no victims, but they did located their suspects and the gun.

A 17-year-old Manitowoc male and an 18-year-old Ohio man were taken to the Manitowoc County Jail.

Police say they are facing charges of Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying Concealed Weapon and Felony Bail Jumping.

Roads were temporarily closed in the area.