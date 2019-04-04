Teens arrested for firing gun in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody after gunshots were fired in Two Rivers early Thursday morning.
At about 1 a.m., Two Rivers Police received reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Madison St and 19th St.
Police found no victims, but they did located their suspects and the gun.
A 17-year-old Manitowoc male and an 18-year-old Ohio man were taken to the Manitowoc County Jail.
Police say they are facing charges of Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying Concealed Weapon and Felony Bail Jumping.
Roads were temporarily closed in the area.