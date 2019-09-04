Teens, 15 and 16, face charges for Kewaunee County shooting spree

Four teenagers, ages 15 and 16, admitted to deputies they took shots at streets signs in Kewaunee and Brown counties, the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department tells us.

Kewaunee County authorities were alerted just before 3:30 Monday afternoon when a man working on a roof reported he heard a gunshot and a bullet whizzed past him.

He got a description of the vehicle the shot came from and took down the license plate number.

Deputies and the Luxemburg Police Department found the four teens in the vehicle, drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

The sheriff's department says the teens also shot at and struck a local business.

Deputies plan to refer the four for criminal charges but the crimes are still under investigation.