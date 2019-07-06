Teenage girl crossing the road is hit by a truck in Waupaca County

A 14-year-old girl was struck by a truck while she was crossing the road Friday night, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they received the call just after 9 p.m and responded to the area of County Highway E at Spencer Lake Camp in the Town of Lind in Waupaca County.

The report states a 14-year-old girl from Neillsville was crossing from the west side of County Highway E to the east side of County Highway E when she was struck. Officials said the driver of the truck was a 19-year-old woman from Berlin.

The 14-year-old girl was air-lifted to Theda Care Medical Center in Neenah.

Her condition has not been released.

The sheriff’s office along with Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the incident.

