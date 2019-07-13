Teenage boys taken into custody after breaking into home

On Wednesday July 10th, it was reported that six armed teenage boys stole from a woman and her grandson.

At 10:40 p.m. officers were called to a house on the 600th block of South Maiden Lane.

The teens broke into the woman’s home, went upstairs and confronted her grandson. They escaped before the police arrived.

One person in the home received a minor injury.

On July 11th around 3 p.m., one of the boys were taken into custody. Later that evening, officers took four more teens into custody.

Two of the teens are 14 years old and from Green Bay. Two are 14 years old from Shawano, and the last is a 15 from Shawano. The boys are all being transported to a secure juvenile detention facility.

This is an ongoing investigation and is believed to be a targeted incident. It is unknown whether the teenagers know the grandson.