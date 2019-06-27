TeenServe volunteers leaving impact on Northeast Wisconsin

A hundred and fifty teens from across the Midwest are in Northeast Wisconsin this week. They're hanging lives, one home improvement project at a time.

A home, outside of Black Creek, is just one of the more than 30 work sites volunteers from TeenServe are working on this week.

"When there's work for the Lord to do there's no relaxing til it's done," says volunteer Anthony Wangerin from Becker, Minnesota.

The Christian-based organization has dozens of volunteers, from across the country, completing home improvement projects around the Seymour area.

According to Jonathan Kamper from TeenServe, "We're painting houses, building wheelchair ramps, stuff of that nature for those that maybe can't do it themselves or aren't financially able."

Teams of teens, with chaperones on hand, have spent every day this week at their assigned work sites.

Chaperone Brandon Saue says, "Yesterday was hot out, today it's hot so they've just been kind of groggy but we get them motivated and it's working pretty good."

At one house, the team has painted two sheds out back, they've priming and painting the front porch, and are even building a deck onto the back of the home. It's hard work in the hot summer sun, but worth it for the teens participating.

"Just something about it, it's fun doing, just working and praising the Lord while doing it.//This is really influential on me, spiritually," adds Caden Uecker from Buffalo, Minnesota.

Not only is this week life-changing for the teens who are completing these projects, but for the homeowners who are being helped, it's nearly priceless.

Homeowner Ron Hakenjos says, "It's been a wonderful time. They've been a blessing to us. My wife, unfortunately can't be here, but she'd say the same thing. It's a blessing from them, from God. It's a miracle."

And even though the TeenServe volunteers will finish their projects Friday, and head home on Saturday, their impact will be felt for years to come.

