TeenServe mission trip hosted by Seymour

Dozens of vans and trucks pulled into Seymour High School’s parking lot Sunday, bringing more than 100 teens ready to take part in this year’s TeenServe Workcamp.

“We’re trying to help people who, maybe can’t afford to or maybe have a physical disability, just something that prevents them from helping themselves and we just like to step in and do that for them,” said Maxwell Streichert, who’s from Pickford, Michigan.

The week-long mission trip allows teens to help others by fixing up homes. Something 16-year-old Streichert has done with the camp once before.

“I’ve been on a construction crew where we went in and build porches and things like that for people,” said Streichert.

Whether it’s construction or painting, the 27 crews will help dozens of families in and around Seymour.

“We’re not here to judge anybody, we are only here to share what we know, that Christ love, and just go out into the community and share that with people,” said Youth leader Candy Johns.

Candy Johns has been volunteering as a youth leader with Teen Serve for 15 years.

"It's something the church always tells kids to go out and do, is to go out and help other people, but they never give them the tools to do it,” said Johns.

But Johns says TeenServe provides those tools and gives the kids an opportunity to learn how to connect with people in all communities.

“It’s just about what you’ve learned about the people that you’re working with and the families that you’re helping, and just building those relationships is amazing,” said Johns.

Steichert and the other teens are ready for that building to begin.

“I just hope we can give a lasting impression on those people and really touch their hearts, and show them what we’re trying to do and that we’re just trying to help,” said Steichert.

The group plans to work on more than 27 homes.