Teen says suspicious man tried to pick her up in Manitowoc

Manitowoc Police are investigating a teen's report that a suspicious man tried to pick her up Saturday night.

It happened at about 9:44 p.m. in the 1200 and 1400 blocks of S. 10th St.

A 14-year-old girl told police that she was walking alone when a vehicle pulled up to her. She said the driver offered her a ride, which she declined.

She kept walking. The vehicle made a U-turn and the driver again offered her a ride. The girl said the man became more persistent and told her to "get in the car."

The girl said she ran away and hid behind a house. She called a family member for help.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION:

--Mercedes-Benz four-door

--Silver or metallic in color

--"Extreme window tinting"

--The grille is black or dark-in-color with rounded corners

--Rear taillights are rectangular and outside the trunk

--Rims are "thicker chrome spokes"

--Chrome border around rear license plate

--Front plate below grille

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION:

--Hispanic male

--20's

--Full face

--Short, dark hair

--Goatee

--Deep voice

The girl said there was a Hispanic man in the backseat of the car. He was wearing a gray t-shirt.

If you have information, call Manitowoc Police at 920-686-6551.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.