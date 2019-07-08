Teen says suspicious man tried to pick her up in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc Police are investigating a teen's report that a suspicious man tried to pick her up Saturday night.
It happened at about 9:44 p.m. in the 1200 and 1400 blocks of S. 10th St.
A 14-year-old girl told police that she was walking alone when a vehicle pulled up to her. She said the driver offered her a ride, which she declined.
She kept walking. The vehicle made a U-turn and the driver again offered her a ride. The girl said the man became more persistent and told her to "get in the car."
The girl said she ran away and hid behind a house. She called a family member for help.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION:
--Mercedes-Benz four-door
--Silver or metallic in color
--"Extreme window tinting"
--The grille is black or dark-in-color with rounded corners
--Rear taillights are rectangular and outside the trunk
--Rims are "thicker chrome spokes"
--Chrome border around rear license plate
--Front plate below grille
SUSPECT DESCRIPTION:
--Hispanic male
--20's
--Full face
--Short, dark hair
--Goatee
--Deep voice
The girl said there was a Hispanic man in the backseat of the car. He was wearing a gray t-shirt.
If you have information, call Manitowoc Police at 920-686-6551.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.