Teen robbers threatened to kidnap child unless Texas mother handed over phone

A Texas mother let two teenage robbery suspects take her phone when they grabbed her 2-year-old daughter and threatened to kidnap her.

Mother Susana Posada, not pictured, says in the future, she will avoid being on her device in public, and she won’t go back to Cottonwood Park. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

Mother Susana Posada and her three young children went for a walk Monday evening at Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas.

The mother was recording a Facebook Live video and pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller, while her older children walked ahead.

Richardson Police say one teenage suspect can be seen in the Facebook video. As Posada passed that suspect, he allegedly grabbed for her phone.

A second teenage suspect picked up Posada’s daughter and reportedly threatened to take her unless the mother gave up her phone.

Posada says she immediately let go of her phone. She didn’t even think twice.

The suspects dropped the toddler and ran off, as Posada comforted her scared daughter. Neither mother nor daughter were hurt during the incident.

Posada says in the future, she will avoid being on her device in public, and she won’t go back to that park.

Police are looking for the suspects. They hope the public will help them identify and arrest the teens.

