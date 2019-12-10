Green Bay teen recovering after E. Coli causes kidney failure

“I didn't realize how serious it was until the pediatric intensivist…said, she might not make it. That hit home,” said Bob Murphy.

The last month has been a roller coaster of emotions filled with hospital visits for his family after his youngest daughter Jaelyn started feeling sick after eating walking tacos.

“I thought she just had a viral illness at first,” said Jennifer Murphy, Jaelyn’s mom and a pediatric nurse. “She had a fever, she was a little sluggish, she wasn't feeling well, but she was still eating, still drinking, so I just thought she had a virus.

After a few days the pains got worse, so her parents took her to urgent care, then to the Emergency Room at St. Vincent Hospital.

Jaelyn then went to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, where the family found out her kidneys were failing due to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) which can be caused by certain strains of E Coli.

Jaelyn was put on dialysis and spent several days in isolation.

“I felt guilty because you purchase product at the grocery store thinking it's going to be safe and it's going to be good for your family to eat. So, you prepare meals and feed this to your family and the finding out it wasn't such a great choice,” said Jennifer.

The Murphy's second daughter Emma also got sick, but not as severely as Jaelyn, who is now in recovery, back to school part time.

“She's still taking blood pressure medications, and again I think just the fatigue and trying to get back into a normal routine,” said Jennifer.

The Murphy’s say they don’t know at this point if the damage caused from the illness will impact Jaelyn’s kidneys for the rest of her life.

“A healthy kid before that, which is really hard to see. We have to do something with our food industry especially these products that are causing people to get sick,” said Bob.

Of the eight cases of E. Coli reported in three Midwest states, the Murphy’s daughters made up two of the three in Wisconsin.

Bob and Jennifer say they believe they didn’t get sick because they had food from a different product.

