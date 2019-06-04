Teen raising money to help 'opioid orphans' like him

A 15-year-old boy in the Green Bay area is calling attention to the opioid epidemic. He calls himself an “opioid orphan” and wants to help other kids impacted just like him.

Steven Mommaerts is a freshman in high school and a running back for the Ashwaubenon Jaguars. He considers himself an average teen who, until recently, lived an uphill battle.

“Around 2015, I lived with my mom and we soon found out that she abused drugs and I tried living with her but it was too hard and I didn't do well in school,” said Mommaerts.

It was several years of pain, seeing his mother in and out of prison.

“When she stopped taking care of me she would lie to me, it really took a toll on me and it was hard for me to trust other people, because she was the person I loved the most,” said Mommaerts.

Mommaerts decided to take control of his life, building a support system with other loved ones.

“In 2017 I finally cut her off, and started to do things on my own,” said Mommaerts.

He has found an outlet at the Warrior Jungle in De Pere and is now raising money to support other opioid orphans who want to take classes there too.

“I think this class idea is a really great idea because it gets the kids in the door and it also keeps them in the door, they can have that hour a week or so where they can kind of get away from whatever is troubling them,” said Drew Knapp, Owner of Warrior Jungle.

Mommaerts is active on social media. He is campaigning and wants to keep raising awareness.

“I think I was just sick of letting myself down because someone else let me down so I decided to change my perspective and I decided it would be a good idea to help cheer up other people, and in the process I cheered myself up,” said Mommaerts.

You can find a link to his Go-Fund-Me here and can follow his journey on his Facebook page.