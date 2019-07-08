Teen missing from New Holstein area

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing teen.

Melissa Estrella Vasguez-Gonzalez was last seen at her New Holstein area home on the morning of July 7. She was in the passenger seat of a red car that drove away from the home.

Melissa speaks no English. She speaks Spanish.

The Sheriff's Office says she is new to the area. The family lives on County Highway J.

Melissa is 5'2" and about 140 pounds.

If you have information, call the Calumet County Sheriff's Office at 920-849-2335.