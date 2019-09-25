Teen in custody after Menominee school lockdown

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday after a school threat in Menominee, Mich.

Menominee Police say Blesch Intermediate School, 1200 11th Ave, was put on alert for a possible threat. The school was placed on lockdown and students and staff sheltered in place.

Police arrived on scene and determined the school to be safe.

"Upon further investigation a 17 year old male was taken into custody for making a threat. However, the school, students, staff and public were never in imminent danger. At this time the situation is still under investigation and it is believed that no one else is involved," reads a statement from Menominee Police.

Police did not release the teen's name.