Teen forced to hold ‘I lied’ sign at busy Fla. intersection as punishment

As a punishment for not telling her parents where she was, a 17-year-old Florida girl stood holding a sign reading “I lied” at a busy intersection.

The girl’s stepfather says the 17-year-old lied to her mother several times. She was then given two options for punishment: the public shaming or being grounded for the whole summer. (Source: WBBH/Facebook/CNN)

Residents of Cape Coral, Fla., have mixed opinions about the teenager seen standing in the median Saturday with several adults. The girl held a sign that read, “I lied, and I disrespected my mother.”

"I’m sure that girl will never lie again because that was embarrassing,” witness Ashley Atty said.

“She understands, and I think she’s a better person for it because she chose to do what she needed to do to get out of the problems she had caused us,” the stepfather said.

A Facebook post about the incident garnered contradictory comments about the punishment, with many in support but others concerned for the girl’s safety.

"You don't place them in a dangerous spot like that in order to get some satisfaction out of what they did to you,” resident Randy Miller said.

One woman who drove by was concerned enough to call the police.

“How many times have we heard already in the last couple months that kids are getting hit and killed, even an adult?” said the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous. "You would’ve lost your kid for something – trying to prove a point when, in my opinion, there’s much better ways to do so.”

Police responded to the intersection after a call about a traffic hazard. They say they addressed the issue, and everything is fine.

No one was hurt during the incident.

