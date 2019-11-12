Teen driver collides with school bus on slick road in Dodge County

A teen driver lost control of his vehicle on slick roads and crashed into a school bus carrying 10 children in the Town of Beaver Dam.

It happened at about 8 a.m. on Niblick Road.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old Beaver Dam boy was driving west when he lost control on the "snow and ice covered road." The teen crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a school bus.

Ten children from Prairie View Elementary were on the bus. They were transported to school and checked out by nursing staff. Some of the kids reported having "bumps and scrapes." School staff contacted their parents and the children were able to go to classes.

The teen driver was not hurt and was able to leave the scene with his parents.