Teen charged with trying to kill Oshkosh West officer bound over for trial

A teen charged with the attempted homicide of an Oshkosh West School Resource Officer has been bound over for trial.

Grant Fuhrman, 17, appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. The teen waived the hearing and was bound over for trial.

His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 19.

Fuhrman is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the Dec. 3 stabbing of Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West High School.

According to a criminal complaint, Fuhrman told police that he waited for Officer Wissink to be alone in his office that morning before the stabbing.

"Fuhrman stated that when Officer Wissink turned to face his computer screen he pulled the weapon out from the waistband of his pants and stabbed Officer Wissink in the neck. Fuhrman stated that this kept going and going. Fuhrman stated that he wanted Officer Wissink facing away from him because he did not want Officer Wissink to 'see it coming,'" read the criminal complaint.

Officers say Fuhrman used a barbecue fork to stab Wissink.

Fuhrman told investigators that he thought Officer Wissink would not be able to fight back and that the officer would "pass out or bleed out within a couple of seconds."

That didn't happen. Fuhrman and Wissink started wrestling. Fuhrman said he stabbed the officer "three to four times."

"Fuhrman stated that he did not want Officer Wissink to die, but he wanted to get Officer Wissink's gun," reads the complaint.

The teen told investigators he didn't know why he wanted the gun or what he was going to do with it when he got it.

The struggle continued. At some point, Officer Wissink fired three times. He hit Fuhrman once. Wissink shot himself in the arm once. Fuhrman said he tried to run out of the office but Wissink prevented him from escaping.

Both Wissink and Furhman were taken to a hospital for treatment. Fuhrman was released and booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Fuhrman is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Action 2 News recently spoke with the Oshkosh Area School District's superintendent on how students and staff have been coping after the attack.

Dr. Vickie Cartwright said what her students and staff experienced on December 3 was traumatic.

“The reason this was traumatic is because there was so much uncertainty and people didn’t really know what was happening at the time,” said Dr. Cartwright.

Cartwright says the district started by equipping those who work with students on a more personal level every day, like teachers and staff members, with the time and tools needed to cope.

“For some of them it was helping students process through the event by having conversations in the classroom. For some it was ensuring that students who wanted or needed to talk it over with a counselor, could do that,” said Cartwright.

