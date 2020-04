A teenager charged with reckless homicide in the death of a 7-year-old boy in Manitowoc County is out of jail after posting a $100,000 cash bond.

Damian Hauschultz, 16, is charged in the 2018 death of his cousin, Ethan Hauschultz.

Officials say he was just 14 years old when he beat Ethan, rolled a heavy log across his chest, and buried him in the snow.

Damian will be tried as an adult.

He's due back in court in July.