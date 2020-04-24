Green Bay teen facing arson and homicide charges deemed incompetent for trial

A Green Bay teen charged with homicide for the death of her infant nephew has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Court records show 15-year-old Marcelia Dolores Flora Fonseca appeared in Brown County Court on Friday with her attorney.

The court found her "not competent to proceed."

Fonseca is accused of starting a fire that killed her 11-month-old nephew last June.

On June 7, 2019 Action 2 News reported how firefighters responded to a house fire at 2519 Wisconsin Ave.

Several people escaped, but informed firefighters the baby was inside the second-floor bedroom.

Firefighters located the child and started life-saving measures. The baby was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fonseca's next court date is scheduled for July 27.

