Teen charged in Oshkosh West officer attack requests outside jury

A teen charged with stabbing a school resource officer at Oshkosh West High School is asking for a change of venue for trial.

Grant Fuhrman, 17, is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Winnebago County.

Fuhrman appeared in court March 11 and his attorneys submitted a motion for a jury from another county. Defendants often make this request when they feel they will not get a fair trial due to pre-trial publicity.

A motion hearing on the request is scheduled for March 30.

Furhman is charged in the Dec. 3 stabbing of Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West. Police say officers used a barbecue fork to attack the officer.

"Fuhrman stated that he did not want Officer Wissink to die, but he wanted to get Officer Wissink's gun," reads a criminal complaint.

During a struggle, Officer Wissink fired three times. He hit Fuhrman once. Wissink shot himself in the arm once. Fuhrman said he tried to run out of the office but Wissink prevented him from escaping.

Fuhrman is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

